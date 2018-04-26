

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank left its key interest rates, asset purchases and forward guidance unchanged on Thursday.



The Governing Council, led by ECB President Mario Draghi, left the key interest rates unchanged after the policy session in Frankfurt, in line with economists' expectations.



The main refi rate is currently at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent. The marginal lending facility rate is 0.25 percent.



'The Governing Council expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present levels for an extended period of time, and well past the horizon of the net asset purchases,' the ECB reiterated.



The bank also confirmed that the net asset purchases, at the current monthly pace of EUR 30 billion, will run until the end of September 2018, or beyond, if necessary, and in any case until the Governing Council sees a sustained adjustment in the path of inflation consistent with its inflation aim.



Draghi is set to hold his press conference at 8.30 am ET in Frankfurt.



