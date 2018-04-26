

Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the 'Company') Including Middlefield Canadian Income - GBP PC (the 'Fund'), a cell of the Company Registered No: 93546 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT



The Company has today submitted its annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2017 (the 'AFR') to the National Storage Mechanism and it will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



The AFR is also available from the 'Media and Press Releases' section of the Company's website: http://www.middlefield.co.uk/mcit.htm.



Enquiries:



Assistant Secretary JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited Tel.: 01481 702400



Dean Orrico President Middlefield International Limited Tel.: 01203 7094016



END OF ANNOUNCEMENT



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Middlefield Canadian Income PCC via GlobeNewswire



A0MV32B15PV03R32



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX