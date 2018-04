WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) announced, for fiscal 2018, the company now expects earnings per share of $1.62, up from prior guidance of $1.53. Net revenue is now projected to be $3.24 billion compared to prior guidance of $3.23 billion.



For the first-quarter, Penn National Gaming reported adjusted EBITDA was $242.6 million, up 6.6%. Net revenues were $816.1 million; a 5.1% increase over prior year.



