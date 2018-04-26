

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Time Warner Inc. (TWX) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.64 billion, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $1.42 billion, or $1.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Time Warner Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.81 billion or $2.28 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $8.00 billion from $7.74 billion last year.



Time Warner Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.81 Bln. vs. $1.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.28 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q1): $8.00 Bln vs. $7.74 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX