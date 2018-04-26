

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil was higher Thursday morning despite an unexpected rise in U.S. oil inventories.



The Energy Information Admninistration reported U.S. oil inventories were up 2.2 million barrels.



The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a buildup of 1.099 million barrels of the United States crude oil inventories for the week ending April 20.



WTI light sweet oil for June was up 61 cents at $68.66 a barrel.



The European Central Bank left its key interest rates, asset purchases and forward guidance unchanged on Thursday.



The Governing Council, led by ECB President Mario Draghi, left the key interest rates unchanged after the policy session in Frankfurt, in line with economists' expectations.



