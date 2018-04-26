sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,949 Euro		-0,007
-0,73 %
WKN: A1C597 ISIN: US16950M1071 Ticker-Symbol: 2C2 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,927
1,015
15:25
0,926
1,01
15:25
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ADR
CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHINACACHE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD ADR0,949-0,73 %