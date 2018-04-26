

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (CCIH), a solutions provider of Internet content and application delivery services in China, announced Thursday the appointment of Guangsheng Meng as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 20.



Meng will lead the financial operations of ChinaCache, including Tax, Treasury, Accounting, Internal Audit, Legal and Investor Relations. He will report directly to Song Wang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Song Wang said, 'His more than twenty years of experience guiding companies through complex transitions and growth periods will be valuable for us especially when the Company is in this important transition period from 2018 to 2019.'



Prior to joining ChinaCache, Meng served as Chief Financial Officer at China Gerui Advance Materials Group Limited from October 2009 to September 2017.



