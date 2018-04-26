

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were slightly higher Thursday morning, as the European Central Bank left its key interest rates, asset purchases and forward guidance unchanged.



Gold was up $3 at $1325 an ounce.



The Governing Council, led by ECB President Mario Draghi, left the key interest rates unchanged after the policy session in Frankfurt, in line with economists' expectations.



U.S. durable Goods Orders for March will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The New Orders consensus is for increase of 1.7 percent, compared to 3.1 percent last month.



Census Bureau's International Trade in Goods data for March will be published at 8.30 am ET. The market analysts expect a deficit of $74.5 billion unchanged from the prior month.



The Department of Labor's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 230K, slightly down from 232K last week.



