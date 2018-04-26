

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's economic sentiment rose in April after falling for four straight months, survey results published by the National Institute of Economic Research showed Thursday.



The economic tendency indicator improved 1.6 points to 110.4 in April, reflecting much stronger sentiment than normal among Swedish businesses and consumers.



The manufacturing confidence index came in at 120.3 versus 115.2 a month ago.



Meanwhile, due to lower expected sales volumes over the next three months, the sentiment index for retailers fell to 101.1 from 106.4 in the previous month.



The index for building and civil engineering climbed to 112.2 from 110.5 in March. The index climbed for a second month, pointing to a much stronger situation than normal.



Meanwhile, the indicator for the service sector fell slightly further but showed a somewhat stronger situation than normal. The corresponding index slid to 101.5 from 102.5 a month ago.



At the same time, the consumer confidence indicator decreased marginally to 100.3 in April from 100.8 in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX