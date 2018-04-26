

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in March from a deficit in the previous year, as exports fell and imports showed no variations, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



The trade surplus came in at SEK 2.6 billion in March versus a deficit of SEK 0.5 billion in the corresponding month last year. In February, the trade balance showed a shortfall of SEK 2.0 billion.



The value of exports climbed 3.0 percent year-over-year in March, while imports remained unchanged.



Trade with countries outside the EU resulted in a surplus of SEK 15.9 billion, while EU trade showed a deficit of SEK 13.3 billion.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation accelerated to a 6-month high of 4.0 percent in March from 2.8 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.2 percent from February, when it dropped by 0.5 percent.



