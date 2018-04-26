

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results today, Time Warner Inc. (TWX) reaffirmed its 2018 full-year financial outlook.



Time Warner continues to expect its 2018 full-year adjusted operating income to increase in the high single-digits, based on current foreign exchange rates.



For the full year 2018, Time Warner continues to expect Turner's subscription revenues to increase in the mid single-digits compared to the prior year.



Time Warner anticipates Home Box Office's subscription revenue growth rate in the second quarter of 2018 will be in the low double-digits relative to the prior year quarter.



The company also expects operating income at Warner Bros. to increase at a rate well into the double-digits in the second quarter, compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to higher television licensing of both television and theatrical product.



