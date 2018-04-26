Infusion of Mesh Technology into Powerful Internet of Things (IoT) Generating Lucrative Market Opportunities

PALM BEACH, Florida, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Internet of Things (IoT) market is set to explode behind advancements of mesh technology, which is aiding developers in creating methods for enhanced connections between multiple devices. According to data from Dallas Startup Week 2018, the global IoT market is set to reach $11 trillion within two years as more than 50 billion devices could be connected in that timeframe. The key concept behind Internet of Things (IoT) meshing is to enable connected things while mesh networking is emerging as an attractive option for a wide range of low-power, low-data-rate IoT applications. As this market continues to explode, innovators are racing to maximize mesh technology to corner their share of the market on the upswing. Active companies in the markets this week include Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTC: GOPH), Pareteum Corporation (NYSE:TEUM), Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD).

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) BREAKING NEWS: Gopher Protocol, technology company which specializes in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and enabled mobile technologies, recently completed the first stage of their MESH Technology testing. R&D projects are typically done in three stages:

• Stage A: Includes the industry's current technology, research, and conclusions.

• Stage B: Integrates the new system's definitions which are set in place including architecture, performance, evaluation, and risk mitigation. The new system is simulated and reviewed for strengths and weaknesses which are identified resulting in a proof-of-concept. The assessment of risks and obstacles create the need for a risk mitigation plan to follow during the design phase.

• Stage C: The design/implementation phase whereby the system is built as a prototype and testing begins to determine its performance and efficiency within a wide range of conditions.

Gopher has successfully completed its Stage A MESH technology testing, and has moved forward to Stage B. Stage A consisted of a comprehensive analysis of existing industry MESH technologies and their pros/cons and defining Gopher's MESH system, which is based on a new approach and methodology. In this phase we defined our new MESH technology architecture, performance, scalability, and cost of implementation.

We are pleased to announce that we are moving to Stage B, which is our MESH network architecture performance evaluation. In this phase we will perform an in-depth analysis of the network performance by implementing sets of setups and configurations. We intend to simulate the system with a wide range of conditions and scenarios, reviewing the performance of the hardware and software. Finally, we will perform our MESH architecture validation, including state-machine implementation, payloads, characteristics analysis, interface code, firmware, and more.

"This is a significant stage for us, developing this new MESH technology" stated Danny Rittman, Gopher's Chief Technology Officer. "In Stage B we intend to produce Proof-of-Concept documents; including test cases for our MESH architecture and performance validation. With this data and a risk mitigation plan we intend to move into the system's design implementation stage." The design, formulation, and implementation of our proposed MESH network is subject to a number of risks including raising appropriate capital to support the design and implementation of the network. The Company is looking forward to sharing additional developments with its shareholders in the future.



In other industry related developments in the markets of note:



Pareteum Corporation (NYSE:TEUM) and iPass, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAS), a leading provider of global mobile connectivity, announced recently the creation of a strategic partnership for collaboration in sales and marketing, and the development of new products and services that will address a broad range of mobility challenges. Mobile operators, enterprises and IoT providers are increasingly experiencing mobile data security risks, competitive cost and mobile carrier friction for end users that includes the lack of globally pervasive affordable Wi-Fi offload and connectivity for IoT devices.



Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is entrenched in the mesh technology industry with its Intel Xeon Scalable processors that implement an innovative "mesh" on-chip interconnect topology that delivers low latency and high bandwidth among cores, memory, and I/O controllers. The mesh architecture where cores, on-chip cache banks, memory controllers, and I/O controllers are organized in rows and columns, with wires and switches connecting them at each intersection to allow for turns. By providing a more direct path than the prior ring architectures and many more pathways to eliminate bottlenecks, the mesh can operate at a lower frequency and voltage and can still deliver very high bandwidth and low latency.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently introduced a new way to edit or reconstruct images using artificial intelligence. The deep learning method uses a process the company calls "image inpainting." It can reconstruct images that could be missing pixels and can remove unwanted content within a photo and replace it with a computer-generated alternative. "Our model can robustly handle holes of any shape, size location, or distance from the image borders. Previous deep learning approaches have focused on rectangular regions located around the center of the image, and often rely on expensive post-processing," the NVIDIA researchers stated in their research paper. "Further, our model gracefully handles holes of increasing size.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) announced revenue for the first quarter of 2018 of $1.65 billion, operating income of $120 million, net income of $81 million, and diluted earnings per share of $0.08. On a non-GAAP(1) basis, operating income was $152 million, net income was $121 million, and diluted earnings per share was $0.11. "The first quarter was an outstanding start to 2018 with 40 percent year-over-year revenue growth," said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. "PC, gaming and datacenter adoption of our new, high-performance products continues to accelerate. We are excited about our long-term roadmaps and focused on delivering sustained revenue growth and profitability." Read the full release here: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/amd-reports-first-quarter-2018-201500997.html

