Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive LED headlamps marketto grow at a CAGR of over 30% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005922/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive LED headlamps market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The introduction of laser headlamps is one of the major trends being witnessed in the market. The automotive lighting industry has observed considerable growth over the past 10 years. The introduction of LED headlamps has made substantial changes in the automotive lighting market by increasing the efficiency and lifespan of automotive headlamps and reducing the energy consumption. Adoption of laser technology in headlamps is a breakthrough for the automotive industry. The laser technology will provide extremely focused light that will improve the driver's control over the vehicle, particularly during low-light conditions. Also, the adoption of laser technology will reduce the size of headlamps allowing automotive designers to enhance vehicle designs.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the need for energy-efficient lighting systems as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global automotive LED headlamps market:

Need for energy-efficient lighting systems

The increasing environmental concerns and government initiatives are driving the EV market. The efficiency of lighting systems plays an important role in automobile safety. Thus, OEMs and suppliers of automotive headlamps are increasingly focused on providing an efficient lighting system in vehicles. The automotive headlamps market is witnessing a decline in the halogen headlamp demand because of the evolution of advanced lighting systems such as LED and high-intensity discharge (HID) lamps. Even though LED and HID are expensive when compared with halogen lamps, features such as low energy consumption, high range, increased light output, and extended lifespan increase their popularity.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio forautomotive components, "The lifespan of LED headlamps is considerably higher than halogen headlamp. In case of light output, LED headlamps can illuminate a greater distance when compared to halogen headlamp. These factors will drive the global automotive LED headlamps market during the forecast period."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global automotive LED headlamps market segmentation

This market research report segments the global automotive LED headlamps market into the following applications (passenger cars and CVs) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major applications, the passenger cars segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 89% of the market. But, the market share of this segment is expected to decrease by almost 6% during the forecast period.

EMEA was the leading region for the global automotive LED headlamps market in 2017, accounting for a market share of almost 56%. This segment is expected to project significant growth during the forecast period.

Technavio supports Health for All campaign on this World Health Day with 20% savings on all reports in the Health and Wellness category for the entire month.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426005922/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com