Marketing Cloud Solutions Combined With Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transforming Social Media Platforms

Active tech companies entrenched in the massive social media industry are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) in order to bolster marketing opportunities for increasing current revenue streams while entering a new age of multi-platform integrated marketing operations. The influence of AI in social media cannot be understated, as brands are leveraging "bots" and other automated platforms to forge lasting relationships with customers while greatly improving analytics for identifying the latest marketing trends among consumers. According to research by Gartner, AI bots will power 85% of all customer service interactions within two years. Companies now have the ability to analyze to their advantage the effectiveness of ad placements across multi-platforms, obtain valid data references for the selection of media channels and further optimize their marketing budget allocation. Active companies in the markets this week include Engagement Labs (TSX-V: EL) (OTC: ELBSF), Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR), Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE:CRM), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Engagement Labs (TSX-V: EL.V) (OTCQB: ELBSF) BREAKING NEWS: Engagement Labs successfully launched its TotalSocial data and analytics platform in the fall 2016. Over the last 18 months, the platform has exceeded expectations achieving more than CAD $7.3 million in contracts with a diverse group of Fortune 500 companies and brands, proving the broad appeal of TotalSocial. Clients have been signed across nine verticals, including beauty, dining, financial services, health and nutrition, media, retail, telecom, software and sports.



"I am very encouraged by the fact that industry leading brands are gaining a marketing and analytics advantage by utilizing our TotalSocial platform," says Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs. "Further, the range of verticals is an indication of the wide appeal of TotalSocial, providing the opportunity to grow within sectors where the Company already has clients, as well as through new verticals that continue to open up."



The first TotalSocial client, a major global beauty brand, signed a new 2018 contract valued at USD $700,000 (CAD $875,000), the biggest contract since Engagement Labs launched TotalSocial. Engagement Labs works with the client to provide continuous scoring and diagnostics for marketing and social media campaigns in 10 markets around the world including in Europe, Latin America and Asia.



In addition to securing new clients, the Company is pursuing a growth strategy offering upsell opportunities to existing clients. The strategy proved successful in Q1 of 2018 with several contract expansions.



"Retaining and growing our client base is a main focus for 2018," says Steven Brown, President and Chief Revenue Officer of Engagement Labs, who's hiring in December 2017 is a key element in the company's investment in growth. "As one example, we recently announced that a major telecom client made a long-term commitment in 2018 and increased its annual spending with us by 100 percent. Having experienced the value we bring and uncovering the predictive nature of our data, they expanded their relationship with us to include a second major national brand."



TotalSocial is the only platform that combines online data about brand conversations that take place via social media, with offline conversation data. The platform has a proprietary 10-year database of offline conversation built by Engagement Labs, the only such source of offline data about brands. These data sets feed the company's predictive analytics engine, which uses proprietary algorithms and Artificial Intelligence/machine learning to forecast future sales and provide marketers with better insights, improved marketing ROI and increased sales. Read this and more news for Engagement Labs athttp://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/el.html



Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) on Wednesday announced financial results for its first quarter 2018. "The first quarter was a strong start to the year," said Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO. "We grew our audience and engagement, marking another quarter of double digit year-over-year DAU growth, and continued our work to make it easier to follow topics, interests, and events on Twitter. We also introduced a new framework to think more cohesively about the issues affecting our service, including information quality and safety. This holistic approach will help us more effectively address these challenges by viewing them through the broader lens of the health of the public conversation, and we're encouraged by our initial progress in this area." "We're pleased to report growth across all major products and geographies in the first quarter," said Ned Segal, Twitter CFO. "We grew total revenue 21% year-over-year and owned-and-operated advertising revenue 28% year-over-year, driven by continued audience growth, differentiated ad product features, improved ROI, and better sales execution. Our strong revenue performance drove better than expected profits and GAAP net margins of 9%, reflecting our continued prioritization and disciplined execution across our strategic priorities."

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) showed strong after hours trading on Wednesday after releasing its first quarter results. "Despite facing important challenges, our community and business are off to a strong start in 2018," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "We are taking a broader view of our responsibility and investing to make sure our services are used for good. But we also need to keep building new tools to help people connect, strengthen our communities, and bring the world closer together." First Quarter 2018 Operational and Other Financial Highlights: Daily active users (DAUs) - DAUs were 1.45 billion on average for March 2018, an increase of 13% year-over-year. Monthly active users (MAUs) - MAUs were 2.20 billion as of March 31, 2018, an increase of 13% year-over-year. Mobile advertising revenue - Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 91% of advertising revenue for the first quarter of 2018, up from approximately 85% of advertising revenue in the first quarter of 2017. Capital expenditures - Capital expenditures for the first quarter of 2018 were $2.81 billion.

Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM) recently announced that Arcos Dorados-McDonald's master franchisee in 20 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean-has selected Salesforce to create more personalized engagement with customers of its more than 2,100 restaurants, 2,700 dessert centers and 300 McCafés. Arcos Dorados will use Salesforce Marketing Cloud to create relevant, personalized customer journeys across multiple channels. In addition, the Salesforce Platform will be used to consolidate customer information from across all channels and provide a 360-degree view of each customer. Marketing Cloud will allow Arcos Dorados to deliver relevant and timely communications and offers, including coupons, to boost sales and increase brand loyalty. The deployment is expected to be completed in 2018, with support from Salesforce partner Deloitte Brazil.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) recently announced that it has been named a Leader in Gartner's 2018 "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service" report1 for the second consecutive year. Oracle believes that the recognition is testament to the continued momentum and growth of Oracle Cloud Platform in the past year. Oracle Cloud Platform, which includes Oracle's iPaaS offerings, has rapidly expanded its installed base in the last year, reaching almost 3,000 customers - nearly triple its size from fiscal year 2017. "In our view, being recognized as a Leader for two years in a row further demonstrates the value Oracle Cloud Platform is delivering to thousands of enterprises every day," said Vikas Anand, vice president of product management, Oracle. "Our comprehensive iPaaS offering has eliminated the barriers between various Oracle and non-Oracle ERP, HCM, and CX applications to provide a seamlessly connected business spanning cloud and on-premises. This comprehensive and easy to use offering, combined with strong synergy with the rest of the Oracle Cloud portfolio, continues to help our customers successfully transform and evolve their businesses by leveraging modern integration technologies, including artificial-intelligence and machine learning-powered services."



