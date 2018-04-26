New Data Showing Cannabis Markets Projected to Grow With a Compound Annual Rate Over 14%

PALM BEACH, Florida, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to report issued by New Frontier Data, an authority in data, analytics and business intelligence in the cannabis industry, has refined their market projections for adult use and medical markets in an upcoming report, The U.S. Cannabis Report: 2018 Industry Outlook. New Frontier is forecasting the legal cannabis market to grow to $25 billion by 2025 with a compound annual growth rate of 14.7%. Instrumental to the rise and growth in the pot-stock market caps is a steady shift in the way the public views the drug. Gone are the days where cannabis was considered too taboo for discussion. Instead, politicians regularly discuss their views on marijuana while on the campaign trail, and parents freely talk about cannabis with their children. Many feel it is a market that's expected to see continued robust sales growth in the coming months and years. Active companies today include: Body and Mind Inc. (CSE:BAMM) (OTC:BMMJ), CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI), Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX-V:CBW) (OTC:CBWTF), Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF), Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA).

Body and Mind Inc. (CSE:BAMM.CN) (OTC:BMMJ) BREAKING NEWS: Body and Mind Inc. is pleased to announce the Company has recently purchased high capacity weighing equipment which will be delivered and installed in approximately 90 days, which coincides with the expected completion date of the Company's current facility expansion.

BAM President Robert Hasman commented, "With increasing production, we must find more ways to automate our production line which is time consuming and labor intensive. The increased speed will help package products more quickly and efficiently, which is essential to reducing costs and maintaining excellent customer service. The multi head weight machine will accurately weigh and dispense flower products, including dispensing up to 20 packages per minute, a major increase over the manual process currently in place. We anticipate a relatively quick payback on this machinery and will look to add additional efficiency producing equipment in the coming months." Read this and more news for Body and Mind Inc. at:http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/bamm.html

In otherindustry news and developments:

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) recently announced that it will be exhibiting at the 15th Annual Nutrition and Health Conference, held on April 29th to May 2nd, 2018 at the Westin Boston Waterfront in Boston, MA as a Silver Level Sponsor. The Nutrition and Health Conference, produced by the Arizona Center for Integrative Medicine, is a continuing education conference that assembles internationally recognized researchers, clinicians, educators, and chefs whose work focuses on the interface between nutrition and healthful living. The conference will feature presentations and a lively panel discussion with renowned health expert Dr. Andrew Weil and nationally renowned nutrition experts discussing optimum diet and social and political issues related to food and nutrition. The Company operates two distinct business segments: a drug development division focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics utilizing synthetic CBD; and a consumer product division in manufacturing, marketing and selling plant-based CBD products to a range of market sectors.

Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX-V:CBW.V) (OTCQB:CBWTF) announced this month that it has entered into a share purchase agreement with Robinson's Cannabis Incorporated ("Robinson's") to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Robinson's. Located in Kentville, Nova Scotia, Robinson's is a privately-owned, late-stage licensed producer applicant under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR") and is currently constructing a 27,700 square foot purpose-built cannabis cultivation facility. Robinson's has successfully completed Health Canada's paper-based review process and is currently in the "Confirmation of Readiness" ("COR") stage.

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE: ISOL.CN) (OTC:ISOLF), a global Bioactive CBD innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products, and Level Brands Inc. (LEVB), an innovative marketing and licensing company that provides bold, unconventional, and socially responsible branding for leading businesses announced this week the launch of their newest jointly developed cannabidiol (CBD) products. The products are CBD pain-relieving cream, marketed under LEVB subsidiary Ireland Men One (I'M1); CBD oral sprays marketed under BeTru | kathy ireland Health & Wellness; and CBD edibles, marketed under Chef Andre Carthen Edibles. The new products will be available in early Summer 2018 at in-store and online retailers nationwide.

Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC:MJNA), the first publicly traded cannabis company in the United States, this week announced that it has garnered news coverage in top U.S. consumer publication Men's Health. The April 20, 2018, article, "What You Need to Know About Using Cannabis for Workout Recovery," provides a high-level overview of what to expect when using cannabis-based recovery products for workouts. The article features the author's interview with Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus and his commentary on the use of cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD), dubbing him "Doctor Cannabis." It also highlights the Company's research and various investments in the biotech sector.



