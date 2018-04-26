AECI Limited - Notice of AGM, No Change Stmt & BEE Stmt

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Share code: AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code: AECI

("the Company" or "AECI" or "the Group")

NO CHANGE STATEMENT, NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND AVAILABILITY OF BEE COMPLIANCE REPORT

No change statement

With regard to the audited results for the year ended 31 December 2017, shareholders and prospective noteholders are advised that the annual financial statements have been distributed to shareholders today, 26 April 2018, and contain no modifications to the audited results which were published on SENS on 27 February 2018. We further confirm that there have been no changes to the auditor's report which was referenced in the Company's audited results announcement.

We also confirm to prospective noteholders that, as reported in the audited results announcement, the basis of segmentation for in the current year's financial statements was amended. In 2014, AECI revised its strategy and developed key growth pillars. The Group's businesses have been aligned in terms of these pillars and reporting was altered to reflect this realignment. Accordingly, the growth pillars are now the Company's reportable segments and 2016's results were restated for comparative purposes.

Furthermore, prospective holders should note that the annual financial statements of the Company and the Company's Debt Programme guarantors for the year ended 31 December 2017 (namely AECI Mining Solutions Limited, Chemical Services Limited and Paardevlei Properties Limited) will be available for inspection at the Company's registered office and on AECI's website on Monday, 30 April 2018. The Company's annual financial statements are available at http://www.aeci.co.za/reports/ar-2017/index.php and those for the guarantors at http://www.aeci.co.za/investor-relation-debt-capital-markets.php

Prospective noteholders are further advised that the audit report on the financial statements of AECI and the guarantor's are unqualified, with no modifications applicable.

Notice of the annual general meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 94th annual general meeting of AECI's shareholders will be held at on the Ground Floor, AECI Place, The Woodlands, Woodlands Drive, Woodmead, Sandton on Thursday, 31 May 2018 at 09h00 to transact the business as stated in the annual general meeting notice forming part of the annual financial statements.

Salient dates

2018 Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the notice of annual general meeting Friday, 20 April Last day to trade in order to be eligible to attend and vote at the annual general meeting Tuesday, 22 May Record date to determine which shareholders are entitled to attend and vote at the annual general meeting Friday, 25 May Forms of proxy for the annual general meeting to be lodged by * 09h00 on Tuesday,

29 May

*Any proxies not lodged by this time must be handed to the Chairman of the annual general meeting immediately prior to such proxy exercising his/her right to vote at the annual general meeting.

Availability of BEE Compliance Report

Shareholders are advised that the annual compliance report in terms of Section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act No.46 of 2013, is available on AECI's website.

Woodmead, Sandton

26 April 2018

