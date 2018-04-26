Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2018) - Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: PEX) ("Pacific Ridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed to option its Eureka Dome property to Trifecta Gold Ltd. ("Trifecta"). Trifecta can earn a 70% interest in the property by making payments of $200,000, issuing 1,000,000 shares and completing $2.5 million in exploration by December 31, 2022. Once this interest has been earned, Trifecta and Pacific Ridge will form a 70:30 joint venture to further explore and develop the property. The agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

The Eureka Dome Property is located in the Yukon's White Gold District, approximately 55 km northeast of White Gold's Golden Saddle discovery. Placer gold occurrences have been reported in most creeks draining the property and geochemical anomalies suggest the presence of a high level epithermal style alteration system.

Trifecta plans a program of prospecting, geological mapping, soil sampling and silt sampling. If results warrant, this work will be followed by trenching and ultimately, drilling.

Warrant Extension

Pacific Ridge has extended the expiry date of 2,716,250 share purchase warrants from May 3, 2018 to November 3, 2018. The warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,432,500 units with 2,716,250 warrants attached which closed on November 3, 2016. Each warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.14 per share. The warrant extension is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Pacific Ridge

Pacific Ridge has assembled a portfolio of highly-prospective gold and base metal projects located in the Yukon and British Columbia, where its board and management team have a track record of success. Its holdings include the Mariposa, Eureka Dome and Gold Cap gold exploration projects in the Klondike-White Gold District, RC Gold in the Tintina Gold Belt, Fyre Lake in the Finlayson District and TL Zinc in British Columbia's Monashee Zinc-Lead-Silver District.

