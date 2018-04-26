LivaNova celebrates cardiac perfusion milestone, surpassing one million worldwide clinical cases

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced its Inspire innovative adult oxygenator system has treated its one-millionth patient.

Delivering optimized cardiac surgery perfusion for a wider patient population, the Inspire family of adult oxygenators helps minimize the impact of cardiopulmonary bypass by reducing hemodilution, improving neurological protection and decreasing inflammatory response.

"LivaNova is committed to improving perfusion and patient outcomes," said Alistair Simpson, General Manager of LivaNova's Cardiac Surgery business franchise. "As we celebrate the one-millionth patient treated with Inspire, we are very proud to say that the Inspire oxygenator family is reducing the physiological impact of critical cardiac surgery for patients every day all over the world."

Since its formal launch in 2013 at the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS), Inspire has achieved record adoption and market penetration across five continents. Designed after years of research, laboratory testing and the support of a global team of clinical experts, Inspire's advanced technology allows cardiac surgery teams to provide optimal perfusion support for adult patients, while adhering to the highest standards for neurological protection and reducing the need for red blood cell transfusions.

"We have used the Inspire oxygenator in our daily practice since it was released to optimize perfusion by reducing hemodilution and the need for blood transfusions," said Jonathan P. Sheppard, Lead Clinical Perfusionist at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, United Kingdom. "Inspire may also improve patient outcomes by reducing multiple sources of cellular inflammation and decreasing patient inflammatory response."

View the video: LivaNova Inspire Celebrating One Million Patients. One Million More Smiling Faces.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova's advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London, LivaNova has a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide. The Company currently employs more than 4,500 employees, inclusive of approximately 900 employed by our CRM business franchise. LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Surgery, Neuromodulation and Cardiac Rhythm Management, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy), Houston (U.S.A.) and Clamart (France), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.LivaNova.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by U.S. federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management's control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in LivaNova's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. LivaNova undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

