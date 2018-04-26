Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-04-26 15:02 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Vilnius decided to resume trading in Kauno energija AB shares (KNR1L, ISIN code LT0000123010) on 27-04-2018.



The essential information was announced after the general meeting of shareholders.





