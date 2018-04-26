iManage Announces Agenda, Keynotes for its 3rd Annual User Conference - ConnectLive 2018

Over twelve hundred to attend New York and London events addressing digital transformation strategies for law firms and legal departments

CHICAGO, April 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT:

ConnectLive 2018 (https://imanage.com/connectlive/) brings together iManage (https://imanage.com/) customers and partners including CIOs, IT professionals, technical architects, legal administrators and professional services firm executives. Attendees have an opportunity to learn and share ideas on how their firms can transform with cutting-edge technologies and new ways of working that serve client needs in innovative and cost-efficient ways.

ConnectLive 2018 will take place May 3-4 in Brooklyn, New York, and May 8-9 in London, featuring 39 sessions across four tracks covering planning and strategy, technology, development, security and governance, AI and more. iManage and more than 20 partners will have exhibits and demonstrations.

iManage CEO Neil Araujo will kick off the first day of each conference with a keynote Transforming How Your Business Operates. Neil will provide strategic insights into how the industry today is being disrupted by client demands for greater value, for enhanced protection of critical information and for new and innovative ways of working - and the company's vision for how its products are supporting these rapidly evolving demands.

Following Neil's keynote, Shawn Misquitta, VP of Product Management, will detail the iManage product roadmap for 2018 and beyond.

Opening the second day of the conference will be Rafiq Mohammadi, iManage chief scientist and co-founder, with the keynote Technologies Powering Digital Transformation.

Additional details and agenda are available for New York and London (https://imanage.com/connectlive).

WHEN/WHERE:

New York: Thursday May 3 - Friday May 4, 2018, the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge.

Thursday May 3 - Friday May 4, 2018, the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge. London: Tuesday May 8 - Wednesday May 9, 2018, the InterContinental London - The O2.

REGISTER:

Every iManage customer under support is entitled to send two people to attend ConnectLive 2018 at no cost. Please use these registration links for New York (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/imanage-connectlive-2018-brooklyn-ny-tickets-42295716627) and London (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/imanage-connectlive-2018-london-tickets-42297523030).

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining the power of artificial intelligence with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations in over 65 countries - including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments - rely on iManage to deliver great client work.

