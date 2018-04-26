

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MGM Resorts International (MGM) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $223.44 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $206.41 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $2.82 billion from $2.72 billion last year.



MGM Resorts International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $223.44 Mln. vs. $206.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.82 Bln vs. $2.72 Bln last year.



