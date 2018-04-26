

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $443.2 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $420.7 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $1.62 billion from $1.60 billion last year.



Franklin Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



