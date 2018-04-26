Digital Enterprise Show Awards the Best Journalistic Work on Digital Transformation in the European Digital Mindset Awards

MADRID, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- The call is addressed to journalists, authors and video journalists who investigate the impact of Digital Transformation in society or a specific industry from all over the world

- Submissions will be accepted till next 27 of April and the awards ceremony will be celebrated on 23rd of May in Madrid

DES, Digital Enterprise Show, the world's largest international event on digital transformation organised by Next Business Exhibitions, which takes place in Madrid (Spain) during the 22, 23 and 24 of May, calls for the third edition of the European Digital Mindset Awards. These Awards are set to recognize the most innovative projects, leadership and digital transformation cases that present a disruptive and innovative approach to customer experience, IT Management and new digital business models.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/682924/DES2018.jpg )



The award for the best journalistic work, one of the 5 categories that include these awards, will recognizes the outstanding journalistic work covering issues of showing the impact of Digital Transformation in society or a specific industry from all over the world. To enter in the running Awards proposals, journalists, authors and video journalist must be submitted electronically via this website before 27 of April: https://www.des-madrid.com/network-activities/european-digital-mindset-awards-application/

The prize is given for stories that have contributed to increased awareness and understanding of the importance of digital transformation, including key issues as new economy, startups, integration of digital technology and public sector committed.

In addition, the European Digital Mindset Awards will also reward and promote the best initiatives in the following categories: Best Digital Leader Executive, which recognizes the top management leader of any company that is leading the Digital Transformation of its organization; or Digital transformation Enterprise, to the company that better executed the change from the traditional to the digital business model or that better combined both models successfully, Along with these categories, European Digital Mindset Awards covered also, Best Digital Campaign, which bring together the best advertising campaign based on digital channels and platforms and Best Digital Disruptor Start-Up, which puts the spotlight on start-up with the highest impact in a sector based on an innovative and/or disruptive business model.

Values such as the journalistic impact and relevance of the data or, the effectiveness of the data to tell a story or innovation and creativity being brought to bear to tell stories will be valued by an international jury comprised of experts and leaders, recognized for the application of technologies to business.

Divisadero Intelligence was awarded on the last edition for the barometer that it created to identify and map the digital maturity of the market and companies in Spain. Also to, Alberto Iglesias, journalist at TICbeat and El Mundo Innovadores, for his article "Open letter to the Government" in which gave voice to the leading technological companies in the defence of digital transformation, innovation and education in Spain, Elena Arrieta from Expansión, the most important economic daily online/offline paper in Spain or Gil Press from Forbes, an American business magazine were some of the finalists of these awards.

The winners will be announced during the European Digital Mindset Awards Gala Dinner Ceremony to be held on May 23, 2018 in Madrid and chaired by the main members of the international technology industry.

About DES - Digital Business World Congress

DES - Digital Business World Congress is the leading event in Digital Transformation that offers CEOs, CIOs, CDOs, CMOs, political leaders and HR departments, and together with the cutting-edge technology companies, the most innovative products and solutions as well as the skills required to help European SMEs and large corporations join the digital transformation. This includes technological solutions to improve the customer experience, operational processes and business models of all industries.

Press contact:

press@des-madrid.com

Press accreditation: http://tickets.des-madrid.com/press/

More information: www.des-madrid.com