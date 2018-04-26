Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/04/2018) of £65.32m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/04/2018) of £50.93m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/04/2018 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 248.45p 20,500,000 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 243.89p Ordinary share price 241.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (2.80)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 101.30p 14,200,000 ZDP share price 105.50p Premium to NAV 4.15% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 20/04/2018 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p 2.62 2 Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p 2.12 3 Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p 2.10 4 Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p 2.07 5 Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p 2.06 6 BCA Marketplace Plc 1p 2.04 7 McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p 1.99 8 De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p 1.98 9 Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2 1.96 10 Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary 1.94 10 StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p 1.94 12 Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p 1.94 13 Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p 1.91 14 Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p 1.86 15 DFS Furniture Plc Ordinary 1.78 16 Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p 1.78 17 Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p 1.78 18 Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1 1.73 19 Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p 1.71 20 Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10 1.69