Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/04/2018) of £65.32m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/04/2018) of £50.93m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/04/2018 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|248.45p
| 20,500,000
|Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|243.89p
|Ordinary share price
|241.50p
|Premium / (Discount) to NAV
|(2.80)%
|Ordinary shares have an undated life
|ZDP share
|101.30p
| 14,200,000
|ZDP share price
|105.50p
|Premium to NAV
|4.15%
|ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 20/04/2018
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p
|2.62
|2
|Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p
|2.12
|3
|Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p
|2.10
|4
|Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|2.07
|5
|Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p
|2.06
|6
|BCA Marketplace Plc 1p
|2.04
|7
|McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p
|1.99
|8
|De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p
|1.98
|9
|Randall & Quilter Investment GBp2
|1.96
|10
|Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary
|1.94
|10
|StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.94
|12
|Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p
|1.94
|13
|Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p
|1.91
|14
|Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p
|1.86
|15
|DFS Furniture Plc Ordinary
|1.78
|16
|Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.78
|17
|Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.78
|18
|Amino Technologies Plc GBp 1
|1.73
|19
|Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p
|1.71
|20
|Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 10
|1.69