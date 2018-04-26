sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.04.2018 | 15:16
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 26

Chelverton Small Companies Dividend Trust PLC
The Company announces:
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/04/2018) of £65.32m
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/04/2018) of £50.93m
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/04/2018 was:
Number of shares in issue:
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*248.45p 20,500,000
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue* 243.89p
Ordinary share price241.50p
Premium / (Discount) to NAV(2.80)%
Ordinary shares have an undated life
ZDP share101.30p 14,200,000
ZDP share price105.50p
Premium to NAV4.15%
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2017 to 20/04/2018
Name of company% of portfolio
1Diversified Gas & Oil Plc Ordinary 1p2.62
2Marston's Plc Ordinary 7.375p2.12
3Galliford Try Plc Ordinary 50p2.10
4Dairy Crest Group Plc Ordinary 25p2.07
5Kier Group PLC Ordinary 1p2.06
6BCA Marketplace Plc 1p2.04
7McColl's Retail Group Plc Ordinary 0.1p1.99
8De La Rue Plc Ordinary 44.868p1.98
9Randall & Quilter Investment GBp21.96
10Belvoir Lettings Plc Ordinary1.94
10StatPro Group Plc Ordinary 1p1.94
12Brown (N) Group Ordinary 11.052p1.94
13Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc REIT 25p1.91
14Numis Corporation Plc Ordinary 5p1.86
15DFS Furniture Plc Ordinary1.78
16Go-Ahead Group Plc Ordinary 10p1.78
17Jarvis Securities Plc Ordinary 1p1.78
18Amino Technologies Plc GBp 11.73
19Alumasc Group (The) Plc Ordinary 12.5p1.71
20Braemar Shipping Services Plc GBp 101.69

© 2018 PR Newswire