(WebFG News) - Industrial component maker Meggitt grew organic revenue 6% in the first quarter thanks to a "robust" demand from civil aerospace aftermarket and energy end-markets. Following first quarter trading, the FTSE 250 group reaffirmed its guidance of 2-4% organic revenue growth for the full year. Civil aerospace revenue was up 4% excluding the effects of foreign exchange and disposals, as original equipment revenue declined 2% due to reduced revenue on large jet platforms and continued ...

