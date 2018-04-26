(WebFG News) - British book retailer Waterstones has been bought by US hedge fund Elliot Advisers. The deal, which is expected to be completed in May, will allow Waterstones CEO James Daunt to remain as head of the company. Daunt said: "This is a very happy outcome for Waterstones. Our booksellers can be immensely proud to have proved through good, old-fashioned bookselling, the enduring appeal and worth of real bookshops. "I thank Lynwood Investments for their invaluable support through this ...

