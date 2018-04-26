(WebFG News) - AIM-quoted fund manager Braveheart Investment Group expects to reveal a "substantial increase" in the value of its investment portfolio after its most recent trading year saw its board take up a more hands-on approach at an operational level. Braveheart also anticipates a "substantially increased" profit after tax for the year ended 31 March versus the prior year. During the course of the year, Braveheart's board continued to be closely involved at an operational level with its ...

