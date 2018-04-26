(WebFG News) - The European Central Bank kept all its main policy rates unchanged on Thursday, reiterating its intention to continue its asset purchases until the end of September 2018, or beyond if necessary. Rate-setters in Frankfurt kept their interest rates for the monetary authority's main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.40%, respectively. Significantly, in its policy announcement the ECB also reiterated that ...

