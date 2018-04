BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Petroleum And Chemical Corp. (SNPMF.OB) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled RMB19.31 billion, or RMB0.159 per share. This compares with RMB17.20 billion, or RMB0.142 per share, in last year's first quarter.



China Petroleum And Chemical Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): RMB19.31 Bln. vs. RMB17.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): RMB0.159 vs. RMB0.142 last year.



