Prodapt to Present SDN-NFV & Telebots, Robotic Process Automation Framework at TM Forum's Digital Transformation World 2018 (Formerly TM Forum Live)

Prodapt is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming Digital Transformation World at Nice, France. Prodapt has been strongly associated with TM Forum for several years. This time, Prodapt has taken the participation up by a huge notch, with two speaking sessions, two lunch-briefing sessions, a panel discussion, and a business-critical catalyst program that addresses the industry challenges in real-time. Prodapt's team will showcase its unique and industry exclusive next-gen technologies such as SDN-NFV and Telebots.

Speaking of it, Harsha Kumar, President of Prodapt said, "We're really excited to showcase our thought leadership and the capabilities in SDN-NFV and Robotics domains at this year's event. This platform provides an excellent opportunity to network with the world's leading digital service providers (DSPs) and understand their pressing challenges, which help us deliver customized and innovative solutions."

Prodapt's agenda at the event:

Day-2: 15 May, 2018

11.15 AM - Joint speaking session on " Achieving end-to-end service orchestration across hybrid networks " in the Zero-touch SDN-NFV track, co-hosted by Hema Kadia , VP & Head, SDN-NFV, Strategy & Practice, Prodapt and Russ Bartels , Director - SDN & Network Automation, Windstream

11.40 AM - Hema Kadia , VP & Head, SDN-NFV, Strategy & Practice, will represent Prodapt in the panel discussion on " Innovation Flashtalks : NFV/SDN - New Revenue Streams, and What Has Been Achieved to Date "

12.45 PM - Lunch-briefing session on "Transforming KPN into a digital Telco through SDN-NFV" co-hosted by Rajan R N, Head, SDN Labs, O/BSS Practices & AVP, Prodapt, and André Beijen, Head of KPN Network Innovation

Day 3: 16 May, 2018

11.40 AM - Joint speaking session by Prodapt's President, Harsha Kumar and CenturyLink's Senior VP of Digital Platform Development, Pari Bajpay on " Imbedding AI and Robotics at the core of your operations "

12.45 PM - Lunch-briefing session on "Delivering operational excellence through scalable RPA", co-hosted by Pradeep Balakrishnan , Director of Robotics & Automation, Prodapt, and Scott Holynaty , Business Analysis Team Lead, TELUS.

Day 1-3 (14th-16thMay 2018)

Prodapt will also be leading a catalyst program to demonstrate how DSPs can provide 24*7 proactive and personalized customer experience to subscribers by leveraging knowledge obtained from data, Chatbots, and intelligent software robots. Orange is the champion and other participants are awereX, re:infer & incognito.

