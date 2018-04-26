ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Host First Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2018 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA), a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
ENDRA CEO Francois Michelon, CFO David Wells and CTO Michael Thornton will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
To access the call, please use the following information:
Date: Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 p.m. PT
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-8035
International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8035
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/28316 and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.endrainc.com.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through May 29, 2018.
Toll-free replay number: 1-877-481-4010
International replay number: 1-919-882-2331
Replay ID: 28316
About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA's Photo-Acoustic Nexus-128 system is currently used by leading global medical researchers to screen and modify disease models with high image quality and volume scanning speed. ENDRA's next generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound ("TAEUS") will enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature in ways previously possible only on CT & MRI -- at a fraction of the cost, and at the point-of-care. ENDRA's first TAEUS application will focus on the quantification of fat in the liver, for early detection and monitoring of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, which affects over 1 billion people globally. ENDRA's goal is to bring new capabilities to ultrasound -- thereby broadening access to better healthcare. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.
SOURCE: ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.