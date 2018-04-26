EarthWater Limited: EarthWater Racing Car 23 Set to Run at Talladega Super Speedway in the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2018 / EarthWater, a health and wellness company producing amazing natural mineral infused high alkaline beverages is proud to announce it's racing at the famous Talladega Super Speedway Track on Sunday, April 29th at 1:00 pm EST on FOX TV www.talladegasuperspeedway.com for the running of the GEICO 500 as part of the 2018 NASCAR Season.

EarthWater has served as the official water of BK Racing, and sponsored the #23 Car. EarthWater kicked off the 2018 NASCAR Season with the inaugural race at the Daytona 500 Motor Speedway on February 18th in Daytona FL with EarthWater #23 Car driven by Gray Gaulding www.graygaulding.com The 2018 Daytona 500 was watched by millions on FOX TV, where Gray Gaulding finished 20th from a field of 40 of some of the Top Drivers in NASCAR.

Cash Riley, Jr. President of EarthWater, said, 'Continuing our sponsorship ensures the Team and Driver will be properly hydrated throughout the rigorous NASCAR season. Sugary drinks, which litter many of NASCAR tracks have led to drivers becoming dehydrated during the race and falling ill after races. We are also excited that many of the members of the Team and Driver, Gray Gaulding have become Affiliates with the new www.TeamEarthWater.com Program and can now enjoy making money while focusing on racing - simply by sharing our product. EarthWater offers the necessary hydration to compete at highest levels in auto racing. We are excited to Sponsor Gray Gaulding and Car 23 at Talladega.'

NASCAR professional Driver Gray Gaulding stated, "The 70+ plus trace minerals in EarthWater products provide the necessary nutrients for me to perform at my peak performance during the race. Very few people know what Drivers go through during an intense race but I'm very proud to know that EarthWater is what keeps me fueled up and able to race at my peek."

About EarthWater Limited

EarthWater Limited is a health and wellness company and manufacturer of Mineral Infused High-Alkaline Beverages. The FulHum and Zenful brands use a 100% natural, proprietary blend of organic Fulvic and Humic complexes mined from deep within the Earth's surface. Fulvic and Humic minerals are believed to have properties which detoxify free radicals and improve absorption of key nutrients. EarthWater products are fulfilled exclusively by Amazon. To engage with EarthWater online, you are encouraged to 'like,' 'follow' and 'share' on the brand's social media pages. EarthWater inquiries can be made via email to info@earthwater.com or visit us at www.EarthWater.com.

About BK Racing

BK Racing is a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Racing team headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The team was founded in 2012 after the owners acquired Red Bull Racing. BK Racing's staff of highly skilled mechanics and engineers fields the No. 23 & 83 entries in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series as a Toyota Racing team. The 2017 season will be BK Racing's 6th consecutive full-time season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Follow BK Racing on Twitter @BKRacing_2383, Facebook, and Instagram @bkracing_2383 or visit BK Racing online.

SOURCE: EarthWater Limited