"The goal of MTRAC from the beginning has been to leverage the different technologies available to us to remove the use of cash as the primary form of payment throughout the cannabis industry," MoneyTrac CEO Vanessa Luna stated in a news release. "While other companies have struggled to find supportive financial solutions, MTRAC opted to take a different approach, and one that has relied heavily on the use of blockchain technology to address this problem for a massive and growing industry." By providing a payment system for the cannabis industry, MoneyTrac is fulfilling its "Key to Cashless" objective. This has been achieved through partnerships with a range of companies in the cannabis and technology sectors, including Integrated Compliance Solutions, Crypto Value Management Systems (http://cnw.fm/K8xYY) and Greenbox (http://cnw.fm/DOv0r). By bringing together the needs of a specific sector and the potential of blockchain technology, MoneyTrac is carving out a niche in the field of high-risk payments.

About Global Payout, Inc.

Since the company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions for domestic and international organizations distributing money worldwide. In 2014, Global introduced its first online payment platform called the Consolidated Payment Gateway (CPG), which allowed its enterprise clients to transfer money to international bank accounts, mobile accounts, and prepaid card accounts. The development of the CPG became the foundation for the introduction of its new, state of the art FINTECH payment system in 2017, for both online and mobile applications to allow account holders to maximize an expanded suite of financial services and minimize operational costs. Global will continue to offer their FINTECH payment system to many vertical markets for support of foreign currency exchange and digital currency, including ongoing support of the banking industry and international governments. For more information, visit www.GlobalPayout.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

