Lexaria's DehydraTECH provides a complementary layer suitable for a versatile range of commercial applications, allowing for a potentially healthier alternative to smoking or vaping practices for both cannabis and nicotine users. With more than 35 patents pend ing in over 40 countries, Lexaria is the only company in the world with a patent in the United States and Australia for the improved (oral or ingestible) delivery of all nonpsychoactive cannabinoids. And Lexaria's technology is already patent granted in the US for delivery of nicotine. Lexaria's pointedly focused research is devoted to understanding the human endocannabinoid system and how it can function at a higher level through the efficient and healthy ingestion of cannabinoids, but its research efforts are compatible with a wide range of consumer-related compounds. Bioavailability matters a lot, as all biotechnology companies are aware. Higher bioavailability is often associated with lower overall doses of certain molecules, which can be related to reduced stress on the liver and other organs. In addition, it may also generate cost savings for consumers.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. has developed and out-licenses its disruptive delivery technology that promotes healthier ingestion methods, lower overall dosing and higher effectiveness of lipophilic active molecules. Lexaria has multiple patents pending in over 40 countries around the world and has patents granted in the U.S. and Australia for utilization of its DehydraTECH delivery technology. Lexaria's technology provides increases in intestinal absorption rates; more rapid delivery to the bloodstream; and important taste-masking benefits for orally administered bioactive molecules, including cannabinoids, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), nicotine and other molecules. For more information, visit the company's website at www.LexariaBioscience.com

