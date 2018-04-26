New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2018) - NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled "Early Regulations are Shaping the Future of Canadian Cannabis," featuring Choom Holdings Inc. (CSE: CHOO) (OTCQB: CHOOF).

The Choom Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHOOF) (CSE: CHOO) team is well accustomed to navigating the tides of change on its way to fields of green. The company prides itself on its ability to channel the laid-back spirit of Hawaii without missing out on the opportunities presented by the changing marijuana markets of North America. In total, the company Choom has acquired two ACMPR applicants and has agreements in place to acquire two additional ACMPR applicants, including its most recent addition (http://nnw.fm/1KMa3), Saskatchewan-based High Way 10 and parent company Flower Power Cannabis Pharms. The High Way 10 acquisition could mark a tremendous leap forward for Choom and its shareholders. In a news release announcing the acquisition, Choom noted that High Way 10's initial 17,000 square foot facility is located on a 120-acre parcel of land, providing ample room for future expansion. As it stands, the facility is estimated to produce approximately 1,500 kg of dried cannabis per annum. According to Chris Bogart, president and CEO of Choom, "Upon completion of the retrofitting and compliance within the initial 17,000 sq. ft. building, Flower Power intends to submit its affirmation of readiness ("AOR") evidence package to Health Canada, which they hope will follow with the receipt of a cultivation license shortly thereafter."

SAY HELLO TO CHOOM

Choom was inspired by the Choom Gang; a group of buddies in Honolulu during the 1970's who loved to smoke weed-or as the locals called it, "Choom". Now, after four decades, Choom is bringing the spirit of Hawaii to Canada. Choom is focused on delivering an elevated customer experience through our curated retail environments, high-grade handcrafted Cannabis supply, and a diversity of brands for the Canadian recreational consumer. We're planting our flag in the rapidly growing legal cannabis industry in Canada with our own brand of high-grade handcrafted herb. For more information, visit: www.Choom.ca.

