Alligator Bioscience AB Interim Report January-March 2018

"Data provide strong support for our claims that ATOR-1015 is a next generation bispecific CTLA-4 antibody with tumor-directed properties." See CEO Per Norlén's comments.

Significant events January-March 2018

• Alligator Bioscience recorded a revenue of USD 6 million from Janssen, coupled to a decision to start combination study with ADC-1013/JNJ-7107.

• Theradex Oncology contracted as clinical CRO (Clinical Research Organization) for the upcoming clinical study with ATOR-1015.

• Anudharan Balendran appointed VP Business Development starting 1 May 2018.

• Janssen clinical Phase I study with ADC-1013 ongoing.

Events after the end of the period

• Positive preclinical data presented that confirm the intended ATOR-1015 mechanism of action.

Financial summary

January-March

• Net Sales, SEK 0.8 million (2.5).

• Operating result, SEK -44.0 million (-19.1).

• Result for the period, SEK -42.2 million (-19.5).

• Result per share, SEK -0.59 (-0.27).

• Cash, cash equivalents and bonds, SEK 549 million (547).

• Cash flow for the period SEK 0,8 million

Financial summary (Group)



2018 2017 2017

Jan-Mar Jan-Mar Jan-Dec

776 2,523 56,875 Net sales, TSEK (SEK thousand)

-43,994 -19,121 -62,299 Operating profit/loss

-42,209 -19,502 -63,758 Profit/loss for the period, TSEK

773 -18,849 -183,173 Cash flow for the period, TSEK

548,652 639,739 547,041 Cash, cash equivalents and bonds, TSEK

96% 98% 96% Equity ratio, %

87.70% 68% 73% R&D costs as % of operating costs excluding impairments

-0.59 -0.27 -0.89 Earnings per share before dilution, SEK

-0.59 -0.27 -0.89 Earnings per share after dilution, SEK

48 38 42 Average number of employees

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Per Norlén, CEO, per.norlen@alligatorbioscience.com, +46-46-286-42-80.

Per-Olof Schrewelius, CFO, per-olof.schrewelius@alligatorbioscience.com, +46-46-286-42-85.

Cecilia Hofvander, Director IR & Communications, cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com, +46-46-286-44-95.

Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) 556597-8201

Medicon Village, Scheelevägen 2, 223 81 Lund, Sweden

Phone +46-46-286-42-80.

www.alligatorbioscience.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 26 April at 3:00 p.m. CEST.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes four lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527). ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

