Alligator Bioscience AB Interim Report January-March 2018

"Data provide strong support for our claims that ATOR-1015 is a next generation bispecific CTLA-4 antibody with tumor-directed properties." See CEO Per Norlén's comments.
Significant events January-March 2018
• Alligator Bioscience recorded a revenue of USD 6 million from Janssen, coupled to a decision to start combination study with ADC-1013/JNJ-7107.
• Theradex Oncology contracted as clinical CRO (Clinical Research Organization) for the upcoming clinical study with ATOR-1015.
• Anudharan Balendran appointed VP Business Development starting 1 May 2018.
• Janssen clinical Phase I study with ADC-1013 ongoing.
Events after the end of the period
• Positive preclinical data presented that confirm the intended ATOR-1015 mechanism of action.
Financial summary
January-March
• Net Sales, SEK 0.8 million (2.5).
• Operating result, SEK -44.0 million (-19.1).
• Result for the period, SEK -42.2 million (-19.5).
• Result per share, SEK -0.59 (-0.27).
• Cash, cash equivalents and bonds, SEK 549 million (547).
• Cash flow for the period SEK 0,8 million
Financial summary (Group)
2018
2017
2017
Jan-Mar
Jan-Mar
Jan-Dec
776
2,523
56,875
Net sales, TSEK (SEK thousand)
-43,994
-19,121
-62,299
Operating profit/loss
-42,209
-19,502
-63,758
Profit/loss for the period, TSEK
773
-18,849
-183,173
Cash flow for the period, TSEK
548,652
639,739
547,041
Cash, cash equivalents and bonds, TSEK
96%
98%
96%
Equity ratio, %
87.70%
68%
73%
R&D costs as % of operating costs excluding impairments
-0.59
-0.27
-0.89
Earnings per share before dilution, SEK
-0.59
-0.27
-0.89
Earnings per share after dilution, SEK
48
38
42
Average number of employees
About Alligator Bioscience
Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes four lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527). ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.
