Donnerstag, 26.04.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,425 Euro		-0,04
-1,62 %
WKN: A2AN1Z ISIN: SE0000767188 Ticker-Symbol: 7AL 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALLIGATOR BIOSCIENCE AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
26.04.2018 | 15:31
(0 Leser)
PR Newswire

Alligator Bioscience AB Interim Report January-March 2018

STOCKHOLM, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

"Data provide strong support for our claims that ATOR-1015 is a next generation bispecific CTLA-4 antibody with tumor-directed properties." See CEO Per Norlén's comments.

Significant events January-March 2018
• Alligator Bioscience recorded a revenue of USD 6 million from Janssen, coupled to a decision to start combination study with ADC-1013/JNJ-7107.
• Theradex Oncology contracted as clinical CRO (Clinical Research Organization) for the upcoming clinical study with ATOR-1015.
• Anudharan Balendran appointed VP Business Development starting 1 May 2018.
• Janssen clinical Phase I study with ADC-1013 ongoing.

Events after the end of the period
• Positive preclinical data presented that confirm the intended ATOR-1015 mechanism of action.

Financial summary
January-March
• Net Sales, SEK 0.8 million (2.5).
• Operating result, SEK -44.0 million (-19.1).
• Result for the period, SEK -42.2 million (-19.5).
• Result per share, SEK -0.59 (-0.27).
• Cash, cash equivalents and bonds, SEK 549 million (547).
• Cash flow for the period SEK 0,8 million

Financial summary (Group)


2018

2017

2017


Jan-Mar

Jan-Mar

Jan-Dec


776

2,523

56,875

Net sales, TSEK (SEK thousand)


-43,994

-19,121

-62,299

Operating profit/loss


-42,209

-19,502

-63,758

Profit/loss for the period, TSEK


773

-18,849

-183,173

Cash flow for the period, TSEK


548,652

639,739

547,041

Cash, cash equivalents and bonds, TSEK


96%

98%

96%

Equity ratio, %


87.70%

68%

73%

R&D costs as % of operating costs excluding impairments


-0.59

-0.27

-0.89

Earnings per share before dilution, SEK


-0.59

-0.27

-0.89

Earnings per share after dilution, SEK


48

38

42

Average number of employees

Read the complete report in the attached pdf.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
Per Norlén, CEO, per.norlen@alligatorbioscience.com, +46-46-286-42-80.
Per-Olof Schrewelius, CFO, per-olof.schrewelius@alligatorbioscience.com, +46-46-286-42-85.
Cecilia Hofvander, Director IR & Communications, cecilia.hofvander@alligatorbioscience.com, +46-46-286-44-95.

Alligator Bioscience AB (publ) 556597-8201
Medicon Village, Scheelevägen 2, 223 81 Lund, Sweden
Phone +46-46-286-42-80.
www.alligatorbioscience.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on 26 April at 3:00 p.m. CEST.

About Alligator Bioscience
Alligator Bioscience AB is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs. Alligator's growing pipeline includes four lead clinical and pre-clinical drug candidates (ADC-1013, ATOR-1015, ATOR-1017 and ALG.APV-527). ADC-1013 (JNJ-7107) is licensed to Janssen Biotech, Inc., part of J&J, for global development and commercialization. Alligator's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX). The Company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and has approximately 50 employees. For more information, please visit www.alligatorbioscience.com.

