In reporting its FY 2017 financials, Yingli has again revealed that "substantial doubt exists as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern." It is seeking to agree on a debt restructuring plan with creditors, and is asking them to refrain from initiating bankruptcy proceedings. Overall, it recorded a 2017 net loss of US$510 million and total liabilities of $3.2 billion. It has not issued guidance for this year.Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited has released its 2017 financial results, which reveal a net loss of $510 million, up from the loss of $267.1 million recorded in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...