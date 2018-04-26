sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,43 Euro		+0,04
+2,88 %
WKN: A2ACH0 ISIN: US98584B2025 Ticker-Symbol: YG12 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,417
1,455
17:07
1,41
1,46
17:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING CO LTD ADR1,43+2,88 %