According to the experts at Infiniti, "Becoming a segmentation expert is all about authorizing one of your most significant assets your data and offering laser-focus precision about how to adjust your marketing strategy and tactics with great segmentation."

Today, data-driven marketing has developed, and the more data you have, the better. Stop assuming about whether or not you are running the right campaigns, targeting the right people, or selling in the appropriate channels, and start gaining a more thoughtful understanding of what, why, how, where, and who you should be going after next. By anticipating more out of your data, it will bring depth and accuracy to your proficiency about everything from what channels to use and which markets to target. Infiniti has listed the top five market segmentation strategies in this whitepaper.

Top market segmentation strategies

Go beyond basics

Drill into the connections among products, mix pricing, and channels to see if you are augmenting all your environments. You might notice a channel or an audience that is influencing outsized results. To get the most out of your foundational data and generate insights that will help you efficiently spend, drive measurable effect to your organization, and separate yourself from your competition, it becomes critical to go beyond basics. Add micro-segmentation - Micro-segmentation strategies can make your strategies more accurate with the masses of information accessible today and the control you have over your marketing efforts. Micro-segmentation drills into your top line market segmentation and finds behaviors and likings that will offer the effective foundation investment.

Mix and match data sources

To read more, download FREE sample

