The new €212 million Tikehau (Paris:TKO) NOVO 2018 Fund, managed by Tikehau Capital via its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, has officially been launched. This new fund reflects the fresh momentum injected by the FFA-backed strategy to provide innovative financing solutions for French businesses.

The Tikehau NOVO 2018 Fund has been set up as a French mutual securitization fund (FCT) qualifying for treatment as a "debt fund" that directly finances the French economy (Fonds de Prêt l'Economie). The investment strategy will be similar to that of the NOVO 2 Fund, which has now been invested in full.

Caisse des Dépôts et Consignations (CDC), eight insurance companies, a pension fund and a foundation all helped to structure and finance this new fund.

All sums raised from these institutional investors will be reinvested in accordance with Tikehau Capital's comprehensive investment vetting process underpinned by detailed credit assessments and strict compliance with ESG criteria (Environmental, Social and Governance).

As Guillaume Arnaud, Tikehau IM's Chief Executive Officer explains: "We opted for the innovative solution already deployed by CDC with the 2013 Novo 2 Fund which invested more than €365 million in around 20 SMEs between 2013 and 2016, making it a major player in the EuroPP market. In particular, Tikehau helped partner Delfingen, Chateauform', Talan and Le Bronze Alloys."

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €13.8bn worth of assets under management and equity of €2.5bn (at December 31, 2017). The Group invests in various classes of assets (i.e., private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), particularly through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of both institutional and private investors. Tikehau Capital is controlled by its managers and leading institutional partners and employs 200 staff in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

www.tikehaucapital.com

