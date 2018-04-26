Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

For Immediate Release - 26 April 2018 SThree plc ("SThree" or the "Group") Result of Annual General Meeting The Annual General Meeting of SThree plc was held on Thursday 26 April 2018 at 8th Floor City Place, 55 Basinghall Street, London, EC2V 5DX at 11.30am. All resolutions proposed at the meeting were passed by way of a poll and a summary of the voting, including proxy votes, is as follows: Resolution Votes For % Votes % Votes Total Agains Withhel t d 1 Approval of the 80,879,406 100 0 0 59,938 80,879 Report and ,406 Accounts 2 Payment of Final 80,932,611 99.99 6,360 0.01 373 80,938 Dividend ,971 3 Approval of 71,374,901 95.90 3,055, 4.10 6,509,2 74,430 Directors' 182 60 ,083 Remuneration Report 4 Re-Election of 80,867,320 99.91 71,651 0.09 373 80,938 Gary Elden ,971 5 Re-Election of 79,777,350 98.56 1,161, 1.44 372 80,938 Alex Smith 621 ,971 6 Re-Election of 80,770,907 99.79 168,06 0.21 373 80,938 Justin Hughes 4 ,971 7 Re-Election of 80,740,299 99.75 198,67 0.25 373 80,938 Anne Fahy 2 ,971 8 Election of 80,891,327 99.94 47,644 0.06 373 80,938 James Bilefield ,971 9 Election of 80,928,099 99.99 10,872 0.01 373 80,938 Barrie Brien ,971 10 Re-Election of 80,738,157 99.75 200,81 0.25 373 80,938 Denise Collis 4 ,971 11 Re-Appointment 74,364,101 91.88 6,574, 8.12 570 80,938 of Auditors 672 ,773 12 Directors' 80,927,504 99.99 11,466 0.01 373 80,938 Authority to ,970 agree Auditor's Remuneration 13 Political 77,097,931 95.57 3,576, 4.43 264,673 80,674 Donations 740 ,671 14 Authority to 77,551,687 95.89 3,321, 4.11 65,857 80,873 offer new 799 ,486 Minority Interests and renewal of 5-year authority 15 Approval of the 78,843,685 97.49 2,029, 2.51 65,857 80,873 SAYE Scheme 802 ,487 16 Approval of the 80,845,536 99.97 27,754 0.03 66,054 80,873 SIP Scheme ,290 17 Authority to 80,831,865 99.87 107,10 0.13 373 80,938 Allot Shares 6 ,971 18 Authority to 78,537,368 97.36 2,133, 2.64 268,924 80,670 call General 052 ,420 Meetings with not less than 14 days' Notice 19 Disapplication 80,323,719 99.56 350,95 0.44 264,673 80,674 of Pre-Emption 2 ,671 Rights 20 Authority to 74,335,060 91.86 6,587, 8.14 17,011 80,922 Purchase Own 272 ,332 Shares 21 Amend the 80,600,138 99.99 4,798 0.01 334,408 80,604 Company's ,936 articles of association Notes: 1) The 'For' vote includes those giving the Chairman discretion. 2) 'Votes withheld' are not counted when deciding whether or not a resolution is carried. 3) The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding any shares held in treasury as at the time of this announcement, is 130,114,441 shares. In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of all resolutions passed other than resolutions concerning ordinary business will shortly be submitted to the UK Listing Authority via the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [1]. Retirement and changes of Non-Executive Director roles The Company confirms that, as previously notified, Clay Brendish today retires as Chairman and a Director following the Annual General Meeting, being succeeded by James Bilefield, who also steps down as the Senior Independent Director. The process to appoint a new Senior Independent Director is progressing. Current Non-Executive Directors Anne Fahy and Denise Collis have been appointed to the Remuneration Committee and Audit Committees' respectively. Enquiries: SThree plc 020 7268 6000 Steve Hornbuckle, Company Secretary Citigate Dewe Rogerson 020 7282 1054 Kevin Smith - Ends -

