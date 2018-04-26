

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $71.43 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $60.31 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $1.68 billion from $1.56 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $71.43 Mln. vs. $60.31 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.57 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q1): $1.68 Bln vs. $1.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 - $4.15 Full year revenue guidance: $7.69 - $7.77 Bln



