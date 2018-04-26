Introducing an Internet of DNA for Solving Rare Disease

At the World Orphan Drug Congress today, WuXi NextCODE presents novel global strategy to accelerate diagnosis and better treatments to improve the lives of patients worldwide

Connecting patients, clinicians, researchers and the life sciences industry globally through genomic and medical data usable at-scale, online, around the world

As the world's most widely used and proven platform for large-scale genomics and rare disease interpretation, WuXi NextCODE is uniquely positioned to meet this challenge

Will create disease-focused patient communities and datasets of unprecedented size, leveraging WuXi NextCODE's global partnerships and engaging directly with patients

Identifying new disease-linked genomic variants and using AI to reveal the underlying biology of disease

WuXi NextCODE, the global standard platform for genomic data, today detailed its plans and progress in building a pioneering global network to improve the diagnosis and treatment of rare disease.

"We are privileged to be able to make sequencing available to more patients globally, and to enable them to be part of a global community contributing to better treatment and care. Our success depends on all stakeholders joining together to transform the lives of rare disease families around the world," said Dr Christina Waters, SVP/GM of the global rare disease program at WuXi NextCODE. Dr Waters will present the company's strategy and latest progress at the World Orphan Drug Conference, being held outside Washington, DC, at 12:15pm ET today.

"The challenge of understanding the drivers of and moving toward treatment of rare diseases requires the use of massive genome sequence and detailed medical data from families scattered around the world," said Rob Brainin, CEO of WuXi NextCODE and parent of a child with a rare genetic disease. "As the pioneer in using sequence data at scale online, we are excited by this challenge and committed to our mission of serving patients and families."

WuXi NextCODE is a fully integrated contract genomics organization (CGO) building the global standard platform for genomic data. With offices in Shanghai; Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Reykjavik, Iceland, we serve the leading population genomics, precision medicine, diagnostics and wellness initiatives and enterprises using the genome to improve health around the world. Our capabilities span study design, sequencing, secondary analysis, storage, interpretation, scalable analytics, and AI and deep learning - all backed by the most proven and widely used technology for organizing, mining and sharing genome sequence data. We are also applying the same capabilities to advance a growing range of sequence-based tests and scans in China. Visit us on the web at wuxinextcode.com.

