Zeex Solidifies Its Strong European Presence in the Gift Card Arena

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2018 / Zeex announces a recently finalized partnership with Giftery, a Russia based gift card provider with extensive experience in the retail sector. Giftery partnered with Zeex to help create a decentralized, cryptocurrency powered shopping ecosystem. This powerhouse partnership will give Zeex thorough coverage of the eastern European markets, further strengthening their global business presence. It will allow both Zeex and Giftery to reach the millions of crypto users located in eastern Europe, as well as boost gift card practicality and reach.

In addition to the newfound partnership with Giftery, Zeex already has over 400 partner vendors, including household names like Nike, Adidas, Amazon, and Starbucks. What's more, Zeex's sister company and seed investor, Zeek, has sold over one million gift cards from 350 of the world's biggest brands, giving Zeex a unique opportunity to develop key relationships in the business community. With this many connections, Zeex is primed to transition the crypto economy to a genuinely fiat-free state, resulting in lower costs and more secure, efficient transactions.

In a very competitive ICO environment, the Zeex team has been able to truly stand out from the crowd. Their platform, which allows users to spend their cryptocurrencies on an anonymous, decentralized shopping ecosystem, will accomplish the unthinkable and transition the cryptocurrency industry from one of speculation to one of utility.

A key feature of the Zeex platform is that it allows users to easily convert their digital assets into tangible goods. It makes the jump from "crypto to product" a reality, rather than a pipedream. Their unique protocol creates a way to transfer value between cryptocurrencies and assets like gift cards or other forms of corporate currency. It liberalizes the use of traditionally narrow payment methods to allow people to convert to crypto and then spend it in the real world.

Guy Melamed, CEO of Zeex said recently, "I'm thrilled to see suppliers around the world appreciating our value proposition and tapping into the Zeex Protocol. I believe we'll see many more suppliers from various geographies joining the Zeex economy soon!"

This is all made possible through the ZIX coin, Zeex's platform token. It has an array of different functions, in addition to securing and facilitating network transactions. It carries deposit value, so that buyers can spend ZIX on products in the marketplace. It also serves as a damage deposit, covering counterparty risk while other crypto payments settle. ZIX will also be users' primary login method, eliminating the need to use email or social media accounts to access the platform's features. This will help protect private user information and boost network security.

As of now, the platform is specifically tailored to retail vouchers. However, the crypto to product principle can apply to a wide variety of business settings. The Zeex team is actively exploring other applications and use cases in hopes of creating a truly decentralized and anonymous crypto shopping experience.

