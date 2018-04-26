ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc.: ADM Tronics Featured on OTC Markets Podcast

NORTHVALE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2018 / ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMT) announced today that OTC Markets featured an interview with ADMT President, Andre' DiMino on the OTC Markets website - http://otcmarketsgroup.cmail20.com/t/i-i-bjkukkl-l-i/.

This follows the recent announcement where OTC Markets identified ADMT as "Penny Stock Exempt - This security is not a Penny Stock as defined in SEC Rule 240.3a51.1."

The Penny Stock Exemption of the ADMT listing can be viewed at the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ADMT/quote.

The recent announcement regarding exemption from the Penny Stock designation broadens the scope of brokers who can now recommend ADMT stock to their clients, making ADMT a candidate for small-cap investors interested in owning shares in emerging growth companies.

"As stated in previous updates, management's intention is to transform ADMT from being primarily a contract engineering provider to the med-tech and bio-tech industries, into a 'Medical Technology' company, marketing its' own suite of proprietary, patented, FDA-cleared, disruptive medical technologies," stated Mr. DiMino. "We believe we are on the threshold of significant growth once our pipeline of proprietary medical technologies is finalized and commercialized, which we believe will occur over the next 12 months."

About ADMT

ADMT is a diversified, technology-based developer and manufacturer of innovative technologies and products. Its core competency is its ability to conceptualize a technology, bring it through development, into manufacturing and commercialization, all in-house. ADMT has three areas of activity: Medical Device Design, Engineering, Regulatory and Manufacturing Services; Proprietary Electronic Medical Devices; and Eco-Friendly, Water-Based Formulations. ADMT's multi-disciplinary team of engineers, researchers and technologists utilize advanced technology infrastructure, such as 3-D prototyping, precision instrumentation and specialized software and peripherals, for the research, development and commercialization of diversified technologies. Additional information is available at the Company's websites - admtronics.com and concepttoquantity.com.

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters set forth in this news release are "forward looking" statements (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995), including statements regarding future revenue growth and performance. Although ADMT believes the expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that its expectations will be realized. Forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Factors that could contribute to such differences include those described from time to time in ADMT's filings with the SEC, news releases and other communications. The Company assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

