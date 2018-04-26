FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8

Endpoint management provider, FileWave, announces release of version 12.8 with full support for iOS 11.3, tvOS 11.3, and macOS 10.13.4

WIL, Switzerland, Apr, 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- FileWave, a global leader in multi-platform endpoint management, announced today its release of FileWave 12.8, featuring full support for Apple's latest operating systems. Although FileWave was compatible with iOS 11.3, tvOS 11.3, and macOS 10.13.4 upon their release, version 12.8 adds support for the new features introduced in these Apple updates.

Notable features of FileWave 12.8 include:

Administrator controlled timing and versioning of OS updates

New DEP profile options for a customized user experience

Expanded MDM commands

Various profile changes, including Autonomous Single App Mode and Content Caching

The new features found in version 12.8 enable IT administrators to better manage their Apple devices using the same management solution and interface that is used to manage their Windows and Chrome devices. A complete breakdown of the new features, including a video overview, is available at https://www.filewave.com/the-news/filewave-12-8.

"We're excited to follow up on our zero-day support for the Apple spring release with added support for all of the new features," said Tim Williams, VP Global Marketing and Product Strategy at FileWave. "We have a 25-year tradition of the most robust support for Apple technologies, which is rare in a multi-platform solution. With the recent end-of-life announcement for LANrev, we are just about the only multi-platform option on the market."

Williams, who spent more than seven years with LANrev, added that "the many former LANrev team members who've joined FileWave look forward to reconnecting with our customers."

ABOUT FILEWAVE

A pioneer in Multi-platform Endpoint Management, FileWave was founded in 1992. Offering a single management solution for apps, devices, and configurations for Mac, Windows, and mobile, FileWave gives IT the ability to proactively and automatically provision and maintain every device. FileWave makes multi-platform endpoint management simple.

To learn more about FileWave, or to begin a free trial, visit https://www.filewave.com.

