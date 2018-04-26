(WebFG News) - Conveyancing and financial intermediary online platform provider ULS Technology updated the market on its for the 12 months ended 31 March on Thursday, saying it expected to announce financial results ahead of market expectations. The AIM-traded firm said it was anticipating a revenue increase of 38% to £30.7m, and adjusted profit before tax improving 25% to £5.5m. It said it again delivered the results in what had continued to be a challenging residential property market, with ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...