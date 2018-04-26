(WebFG News) - Support services group Redde updated the market on Thursday, confirming that the strong outlook it reported in its interim results announcement in March could be reconfirmed. The AIM-traded firm said increased underlying trading volumes recorded in the first half year were being sustained throughout the third quarter. "Indications are that this trend is being maintained during April, and the board remains confident about the Group's prospects for the financial year as a whole," ...

