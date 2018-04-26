sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,986 Euro		+0,002
+0,10 %
WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REDDE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REDDE PLC
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REDDE PLC1,986+0,10 %