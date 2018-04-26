(WebFG News) - Advanced transdermal technology-focussed healthcare company Futura Medical updated the market on the planned phase III trials for MED 2002, its topical gel for erectile dysfunction, on Thursday. The AIM-traded firm said that, following the "excellent" results from its pharmacokinetic study of MED2002 announced on Wednesday, it commenced preparatory work on the first phase III efficacy trial with a target of first patient dosed by the end of September. It said the first phase III ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...