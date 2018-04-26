(WebFG News) - Russian steel-maker Evraz reported a fall in production in the first quarter but mined a larger amount of coal. Total crude steel production of 3.36m tonnes in the first three months of 2018 was down 5.5% on the fourth quarter of 2017 and 8.7% lower than the first. The fall was attributed to lower pig iron production due to severe weather in January and February affecting iron ore supply logistics as well as the technical condition of blast furnaces no. 1 and no. 3 at its ...

