(WebFG News) - The US trade deficit narrowed last month due to a combination of increased exports and falling imports. America's shortfall in trade on goods with the rest of the world shrank in March at a monthly clip of 10.3% to reach $68.0bn, according to the Department of Commerce. Exports fell by $3.4bn to reach $140.1bn, alongside a $4.4bn decline in imports to $208.1bn. ...

