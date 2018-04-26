(WebFG News) - Markets in Asia finished mixed on Thursday, with oil prices rising and technology stocks boosted by a solid earnings report from Samsung Electronics. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was up 0.46% at 22,319.61, as the yen strengthened 0.19% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 109.23. The broader Topix was 0.25% higher by end-of-play in Tokyo, settling at 1,772.13. Video games giant Nintendo said during the day that it expected operating profit to be up 26.7% for the year to 31 March, ...

